Tranchess 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.16 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.71 or 0.99842720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00264839 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,527,660 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

