Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $144.46

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.46 and last traded at $144.54, with a volume of 2012128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

