Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,042.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

