Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

