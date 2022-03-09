Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.