Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,482.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,573.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

