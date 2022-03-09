Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report $678.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.20 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

