Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.