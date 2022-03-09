Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 3,973 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

