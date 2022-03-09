Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.