Trifast (LON:TRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 44860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.62. The stock has a market cap of £150.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

