Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.10

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 9513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

