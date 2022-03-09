TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.26 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002136 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004056 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,720,227,441 coins and its circulating supply is 101,720,197,785 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.