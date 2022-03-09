Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Sells $1,185,490.75 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,277. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

