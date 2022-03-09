TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. 612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.