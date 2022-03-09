Truist Financial Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

DLTR opened at $146.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $151.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

