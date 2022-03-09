Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SBOW opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

