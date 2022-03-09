Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
Several research firms recently commented on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.
About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
