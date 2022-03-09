TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,047. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

