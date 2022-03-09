Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,071 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Radware worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,499 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.58, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Radware Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.