Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,624,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.