Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 88,336 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 334,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 137,711 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.