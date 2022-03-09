Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,937 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

