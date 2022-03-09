Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 44,184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $1,029,217. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

