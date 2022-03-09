Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of UFP Technologies worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

