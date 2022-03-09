Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 68,677 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of SFL worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

