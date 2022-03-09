Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.