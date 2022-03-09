Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,640 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

