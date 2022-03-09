Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Immunic were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

