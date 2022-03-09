Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 142,289 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.47% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.