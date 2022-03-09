U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.80. 37,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,454,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

