U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

