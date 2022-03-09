Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.30.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

