UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Graco worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

