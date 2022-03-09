UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of GameStop worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

