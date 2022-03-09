UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 112,739 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Alkermes worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

