UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,612 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of IGM Biosciences worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $528.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.