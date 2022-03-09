UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,495 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

BATS:JAMF opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,329 in the last quarter.

Jamf Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.