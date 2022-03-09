UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

NSA opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.