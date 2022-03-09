UBS Group AG Purchases 46,235 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of National Health Investors worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.