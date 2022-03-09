UBS Group Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $21.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.29% from the stock’s current price.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AFYA opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Afya has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

