Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,743.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,743.75 ($35.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.79) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON ULE traded up GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,060.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,147.55. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,972 ($25.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.81). The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

