Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 5,140 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

