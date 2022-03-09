Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULBI. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

