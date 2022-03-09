UniMex Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.87 million and $230,479.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,440,155 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars.

