Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 69,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

UNP opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

