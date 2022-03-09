Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $268.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, Union Pacific's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

UNP stock opened at $253.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.91. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

