United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.