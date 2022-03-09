United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 7,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.