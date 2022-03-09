United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.79. 704,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $1,951,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

