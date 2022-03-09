Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $385.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.